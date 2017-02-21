South-Texas 34 mins ago 4:51 p.m.Jim Wells County Sheriff's Department looking for fugitive

South-Texas 34 mins ago 4:51 p.m.Jim ...

The Jim Wells County Sheriff's Department is looking for 32-year-old Matthew Steven Garcia, a man wanted for assaulting a public servant, evading and resisting arrest. Garcia stands about five-foot eight, weights about 150 pounds, has brown eyes and brown hair.

