South-Texas 34 mins ago 4:51 p.m.Jim Wells County Sheriff's Department looking for fugitive
The Jim Wells County Sheriff's Department is looking for 32-year-old Matthew Steven Garcia, a man wanted for assaulting a public servant, evading and resisting arrest. Garcia stands about five-foot eight, weights about 150 pounds, has brown eyes and brown hair.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KIII.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alice Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Real Clear JWC should just be called I Hate The...
|2 min
|tio j
|2
|Diego Hinojosa and Newell aka Real Clear JWC
|5 min
|citizen
|3
|Stacie Torres (Harris)
|6 min
|NOPE
|29
|swim teams nat council candidates
|8 min
|Taxpayer
|20
|Your boyfriend calls me every chance he gets
|24 min
|stfu already dumbass
|45
|Krystal Davila the homewreaker
|1 hr
|lady
|13
|Melissa m diaz
|2 hr
|Move foward
|16
|El Charro Mexican restaurant deportation
|7 hr
|LA pp reynolds
|25
Find what you want!
Search Alice Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC