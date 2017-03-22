Hot-Jobs 2 mins ago 5:47 p.m.Hot Jobs: February 28, 2017
Location Alice, Texas Job Number 5208309 Title Inspector Salary $13.00 Hour +Benefits Qualifications One year prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development required. Will assist field inspectors at customer locations, responsibilities include cleaning, washing parts, buffing tools, in preparation for inspection.
