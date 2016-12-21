Two violinists get first chance at performing
The sound of violinists practicing floats into Brent Holland's apartment when lessons are being given by Suzuki Strings instructor Shirley Star.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OttawaHerald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alice Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|where is christian villigran
|11 min
|Jack Tripper
|8
|Merry Christmas!!
|1 hr
|old man tuna
|3
|did Steven pelon Uribe
|1 hr
|loma neighbor
|5
|411 fela chapa
|2 hr
|Joe snuffy
|2
|Fat fugly dyke with tats that works at JW coun...
|4 hr
|Quinzel
|1
|Marion Deleon
|5 hr
|Gross
|3
|Why did Joe Torres get fired?
|5 hr
|Putisimo
|9
Find what you want!
Search Alice Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC