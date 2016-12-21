Hot-Jobs 36 mins ago 6:39 p.m.Hot Jobs: November 29, 2016
Location Alice, Texas Job Number 3446434 Title Wireline Operators Salary $20.00 - $24.00 Hour Qualifications One year prior Experience and a High School Diploma or General Education Development required. Will be responsible for the safe execution of all cased hole services being provided at the wellsite.
