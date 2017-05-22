Adirondack land tangle finally unwound at Raquette Lake

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos signs his name to maps that show the new State and private boundaries during an event in the Adirondack Room at the New York State Museum on Monday, May 22, 2017, in Albany, N.Y. The event was held to announce a land agreement that settled a centuries old land dispute between over 200 land owners and the State. Behind him are some of the land owners who were affected by the land dispute.

