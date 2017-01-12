Just between us
Named to the Dean's List for 2016 fall semester at the University at Albany were Felicia Rebmann of Forestville and Claire Tilley of Westfield. Students named to the Dean's List earned at least a 3.5 GPA Amanda D. Weaver, a resident of Forestville, was named to the Dean's List for the fall 2016 semester at Alfred University.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.
Add your comments below
Alfred Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Six in Alfred charged with vandalizing house (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Stotalegend69
|1
|Alfred University student found dead (Dec '07)
|Sep '14
|wrong place wrong...
|21
|Who do you support for State Senate in New York... (Oct '10)
|May '14
|ACU
|7
|Bill Proposes Ignition Interlock for NYS School... (May '13)
|May '13
|buffalo native
|3
|College of St. Rose inaugurates its 9th president (Oct '12)
|Oct '12
|GetReal
|1
|Judith Samber referee Catt Co. Court Judicial M... (Sep '12)
|Sep '12
|scottheardroundth...
|1
|Debate: Gay Marriage - Alfred, NY (Feb '12)
|Feb '12
|no its not
|2
Find what you want!
Search Alfred Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC