The Museum of Art and Design at Miami Dade College presents "Sunkoo Yuh: Grafted Stories"

The Museum of Art and Design at Miami Dade College presents Grafted Stories, a solo exhibition by Korean-born artist Sunkoo Yuh The exhibition includes a selection of large-scale ceramic sculpture, porcelain tiles, and works on paper created during the last twelve years. It offers an opportunity for visitors to experience lushly glazed, totem-like porcelain sculptures that respond to a bewildering, multicultural, diaspora existence, and evoke the artist's personal history, aspects of cultural integration, and spiritual discovery that creates order out of chaos.

