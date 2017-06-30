Wounded Rep. Scalise readmitted to in...

Wounded Rep. Scalise readmitted to intensive care

The Washington hospital where House Majority Whip Steve Scalise is recuperating from a gunshot wound says he has been readmitted to the intensive care unit. MedStar Washington Hospital Center says the Louisiana congressman is back in intensive care because of new concerns for infection.

