Wounded Rep. Scalise readmitted to intensive care
The Washington hospital where House Majority Whip Steve Scalise is recuperating from a gunshot wound says he has been readmitted to the intensive care unit. MedStar Washington Hospital Center says the Louisiana congressman is back in intensive care because of new concerns for infection.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alexandria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US politician Steve Scalise shot at congression...
|8 hr
|slick willie expl...
|520
|Alexandria shooter's widow: He went 'bananas' a...
|Tue
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|Are anti-Trump media to blame for the Alexandri...
|Jul 2
|TRUMP 45
|177
|Republicans ask Jeff Sessions to reaffirm no re...
|Jun 30
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|1
|House panel moves to up funding for US Capitol ...
|Jun 29
|DMetrius Jones
|3
|GOP Lawmakers Targeted in Ballfield Shooting Spree
|Jun 29
|DMetrius Jones
|58
|Will more republicans going to be shot
|Jun 20
|Bert
|4
Find what you want!
Search Alexandria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC