Weekend Round Up July 6, 2017

Your Grove invites like-minded individuals, 21 and over, to to indulge in a "lifted" culinary experience with chef Matt Cockrell at Georgetown's newest event space. The evening's menu includes crab-cake tots with an infused old bay aioli; watermelon gazpacho with infused garlic oil; and non-infused items such as crispy pork belly with charred fennel, chili rub venison and braised brisket, not to mention infused and non-infused desserts and, of course, Your Grove's delicious teas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The George Towner.