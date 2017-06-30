Show Organizers Offer Individually Ta...

Show Organizers Offer Individually Tailored Education Tools for Vision Expo West

Next Story Prev Story
58 min ago Read more: Vision Monday

ALEXANDRIA, Va.-With over 320 hours of continuing education, including 20 specialty tracks, new tools to help attendees curate their education schedule will be available for Vision Expo West, according to an announcement from show organizers. The new education tools, making it easier for ECPs to customize the Show experience for themselves and their staff will include: A A A Interactive Education Brochure.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vision Monday.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alexandria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US politician Steve Scalise shot at congression... 3 hr slick willie expl... 483
News Are anti-Trump media to blame for the Alexandri... 15 hr TRUMP 45 177
News Republicans ask Jeff Sessions to reaffirm no re... Fri Rubio s Foam Partays 1
Nancy Pelosi Jun 29 DMetrius Jones 1
News House panel moves to up funding for US Capitol ... Jun 29 DMetrius Jones 3
News GOP Lawmakers Targeted in Ballfield Shooting Spree Jun 29 DMetrius Jones 58
Lesbians Jun 29 DMetrius Jones 1
See all Alexandria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alexandria Forum Now

Alexandria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alexandria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. Pakistan
  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Alexandria, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,207 • Total comments across all topics: 282,195,449

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC