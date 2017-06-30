Show Organizers Offer Individually Tailored Education Tools for Vision Expo West
ALEXANDRIA, Va.-With over 320 hours of continuing education, including 20 specialty tracks, new tools to help attendees curate their education schedule will be available for Vision Expo West, according to an announcement from show organizers. The new education tools, making it easier for ECPs to customize the Show experience for themselves and their staff will include: A A A Interactive Education Brochure.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vision Monday.
Add your comments below
Alexandria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US politician Steve Scalise shot at congression...
|3 hr
|slick willie expl...
|483
|Are anti-Trump media to blame for the Alexandri...
|15 hr
|TRUMP 45
|177
|Republicans ask Jeff Sessions to reaffirm no re...
|Fri
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|1
|Nancy Pelosi
|Jun 29
|DMetrius Jones
|1
|House panel moves to up funding for US Capitol ...
|Jun 29
|DMetrius Jones
|3
|GOP Lawmakers Targeted in Ballfield Shooting Spree
|Jun 29
|DMetrius Jones
|58
|Lesbians
|Jun 29
|DMetrius Jones
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alexandria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC