Scalise infection leads to surgeryLouisiana Republican Steve Scalise...
Louisiana Republican Steve Scalise underwent another surgery Thursday to handle an infection from wounds he suffered in Alexandria, Virginia, last month, according to a statement by MedStar Washington.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alexandria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lesbians
|13 min
|DMetrius Jones
|2
|US politician Steve Scalise shot at congression...
|10 hr
|Cat
|521
|Alexandria shooter's widow: He went 'bananas' a...
|Tue
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|Are anti-Trump media to blame for the Alexandri...
|Jul 2
|TRUMP 45
|177
|Republicans ask Jeff Sessions to reaffirm no re...
|Jun 30
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|1
|Nancy Pelosi
|Jun 29
|DMetrius Jones
|1
|House panel moves to up funding for US Capitol ...
|Jun 29
|DMetrius Jones
|3
Find what you want!
Search Alexandria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC