Rep. Steve Scalise readmitted to intensive care in serious condition: hospital

Rep. Steve Scalise has been readmitted to the Intensive Care Unit at MedStar Washington Hospital Center, the hospital said Wednesday night . Scalise was moved out of an intensive care unit on June 23, when he was listed in fair condition after being shot at an Alexandria, Virginia baseball field.

