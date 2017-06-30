Pennsylvania boy's award-winning app is the bee's knees

Outside of Nazareth lives a merry young genius named Kedar Narayan , who wants to replace every manicured lawn in the country - even the world - with a pollinator garden irresistible to birds and bees. Kedar will be 9 on his next birthday, in September, and by that time you may be able to download the mobile app he created to help people make this horticultural transformation as quick and efficient as possible, so the pollinators of the world - bees and hummingbirds and so on - have more places to go.

