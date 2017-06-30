Pennsylvania boy's award-winning app ...

Pennsylvania boy's award-winning app is the bee's knees

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Washington Times

Outside of Nazareth lives a merry young genius named Kedar Narayan , who wants to replace every manicured lawn in the country - even the world - with a pollinator garden irresistible to birds and bees. Kedar will be 9 on his next birthday, in September, and by that time you may be able to download the mobile app he created to help people make this horticultural transformation as quick and efficient as possible, so the pollinators of the world - bees and hummingbirds and so on - have more places to go.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alexandria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Republicans ask Jeff Sessions to reaffirm no re... 19 hr Rubio s Foam Partays 1
News US politician Steve Scalise shot at congression... 23 hr slick willie expl... 481
News Are anti-Trump media to blame for the Alexandri... Thu slick willie expl... 179
News House panel moves to up funding for US Capitol ... Jun 29 DMetrius Jones 3
News GOP Lawmakers Targeted in Ballfield Shooting Spree Jun 29 DMetrius Jones 59
Will more republicans going to be shot Jun 20 Bert 4
News A morning's baseball drill becomes an assault o... Jun 19 Red Crosse 86
See all Alexandria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alexandria Forum Now

Alexandria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alexandria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tornado
  5. Gunman
 

Alexandria, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,807 • Total comments across all topics: 282,165,154

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC