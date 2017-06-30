Pennsylvania boy's award-winning app is the bee's knees
Outside of Nazareth lives a merry young genius named Kedar Narayan , who wants to replace every manicured lawn in the country - even the world - with a pollinator garden irresistible to birds and bees. Kedar will be 9 on his next birthday, in September, and by that time you may be able to download the mobile app he created to help people make this horticultural transformation as quick and efficient as possible, so the pollinators of the world - bees and hummingbirds and so on - have more places to go.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
Alexandria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Republicans ask Jeff Sessions to reaffirm no re...
|19 hr
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|1
|US politician Steve Scalise shot at congression...
|23 hr
|slick willie expl...
|481
|Are anti-Trump media to blame for the Alexandri...
|Thu
|slick willie expl...
|179
|House panel moves to up funding for US Capitol ...
|Jun 29
|DMetrius Jones
|3
|GOP Lawmakers Targeted in Ballfield Shooting Spree
|Jun 29
|DMetrius Jones
|59
|Will more republicans going to be shot
|Jun 20
|Bert
|4
|A morning's baseball drill becomes an assault o...
|Jun 19
|Red Crosse
|86
Find what you want!
Search Alexandria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC