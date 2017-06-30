Mayor Mitch Landrieu to deliver 'Stat...

Mayor Mitch Landrieu to deliver 'State of the City' speech Thursday

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: NOLA.com

Mayor Mitch Landrieu will deliver his final "State of the City" speech Thursday with about 10 months left in office. Landrieu's address has been delayed twice, first on June 14 when Rep. Steve Scalise was critically injured in an Alexandria, Virginia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alexandria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US politician Steve Scalise shot at congression... 19 hr slick willie expl... 519
News Alexandria shooter's widow: He went 'bananas' a... Tue They cannot kill ... 1
News Are anti-Trump media to blame for the Alexandri... Jul 2 TRUMP 45 177
News Republicans ask Jeff Sessions to reaffirm no re... Jun 30 Rubio s Foam Partays 1
News House panel moves to up funding for US Capitol ... Jun 29 DMetrius Jones 3
News GOP Lawmakers Targeted in Ballfield Shooting Spree Jun 29 DMetrius Jones 58
Will more republicans going to be shot Jun 20 Bert 4
See all Alexandria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alexandria Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Alexandria County was issued at July 06 at 1:18PM EDT

Alexandria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alexandria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Wall Street
 

Alexandria, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,161 • Total comments across all topics: 282,278,784

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC