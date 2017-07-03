How The Story Of Beer Is The Story Of America
If you crack open a beer this Fourth of July, history might not be the first thing on your mind. But for Theresa McCulla , the first brewing historian at the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History, the story of beer is the story of America.
