Donating to ACT for Alexandria

In honor of its fifth anniversary, Del Ray CafA© donated $9,750 - 5 percent of May sales - to ACT for Alexandria. In addition to Del Ray CafA©'s 5 percent, matching donations were made by Wendy Brown of the Maury Lane Fund at ACT for Alexandria and the Jen Walker Team - McEnearney Associates, Inc. Realtors, for a total donation of $29,250.

