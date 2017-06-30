Colleges: Islands of Intolerance ~ Disgusting VIDEO
Is there no limit to the level of disgusting behavior on college campuses that parents, taxpayers, donors and legislators will accept? Let's examine some recent episodes representative of a general trend and ask ourselves why we should tolerate it plus pay for it. Students at Evergreen State College harassed biology professor Bret Weinstein because he refused to leave campus, challenging the school's decision to ask white people to leave campus for a day of diversity programming.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.
Add your comments below
Alexandria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Robin smith
|21 min
|Cat
|1
|US politician Steve Scalise shot at congression...
|1 hr
|slick willie expl...
|494
|shell building in rosehill
|15 hr
|Stop the thieves
|3
|Are anti-Trump media to blame for the Alexandri...
|Sun
|TRUMP 45
|177
|Republicans ask Jeff Sessions to reaffirm no re...
|Fri
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|1
|House panel moves to up funding for US Capitol ...
|Jun 29
|DMetrius Jones
|3
|GOP Lawmakers Targeted in Ballfield Shooting Spree
|Jun 29
|DMetrius Jones
|58
Find what you want!
Search Alexandria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC