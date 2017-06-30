Barth, shot on Va. field, throws 1st pitch
Seventeen days after he was one of five people hit by gunfire on a baseball field, Zachary Barth stood on a baseball field again, under circumstances he never would have dreamed of as a boy. Barth, a legislative aide for Rep. Roger Williams of Texas, threw out the first pitch at Minute Maid Park on Saturday afternoon, a little more than two weeks after being shot during a practice session for the charity Congressional Baseball Game in Alexandria, Va.
