Alexandria shooter's widow: He went 'bananas' after Trump won the election

The New York Times published an interview today with Suzanne Hodgkinson, the wife of the man who attacked GOP Members of Congress at a baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia last month. Much of the article is devoted to the guilt she feels for not knowing what was coming.

