Will right-wing media call out Georgia GOP leader for politicizing Scalise's shooting?
Right-wing media have been quick to criticize politicians and activists for "politicizing" mass shootings by talking about gun violence prevention in their wake. But after a GOP official in Georgia suggested that the June 14 shooting in Alexandria, VA, which critically injured House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salon.
Add your comments below
Alexandria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US politician Steve Scalise shot at congression...
|1 hr
|spocko
|430
|usaid to foreign countries
|12 hr
|US Taxpayer
|2
|USAID to El Salvador
|13 hr
|US Taxpayer
|1
|GOP Lawmakers Targeted in Ballfield Shooting Spree
|19 hr
|huntcoyotes
|58
|House panel moves to up funding for US Capitol ...
|20 hr
|L Craig s Hush Pu...
|2
|shell building in rosehill
|Sun
|ghost
|2
|Are anti-Trump media to blame for the Alexandri...
|Jun 22
|only
|164
Find what you want!
Search Alexandria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC