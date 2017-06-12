Wife: Man who shot congressman wanted to work on tax policy

Rep. Chris Collins expressed "regret" for suggesting that Democratic rhetoric about President Donald Trump had inspired a gunman to target Republican lawmakers at a congressional baseball practice on Wednesday morning.She said her husband, who had worked in the building trades and as a home inspector, had sold "almost everything he owned from his businesses" and had gone to Washington.She said she believed he was going to return to the Metro East from Washington soon because he was out of money.The FBI says Hodgkinson had been living for the past three months in his auto and taking showers at the YMCA in Alexandria, Virginia.

