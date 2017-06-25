White nationalists rally at Lincoln M...

White nationalists rally at Lincoln Memorial, find opposing voices

A group of white nationalists and right-wing activists descended on one of America's greatest venues for political speech Sunday - the area in front of the Reflecting Pool at the Lincoln Memorial, near where Martin Luther King Jr. spoke of his dream - and it was essentially just another day in Washington, D.C. Some on both the right and left had voiced fears of violence. But the National Park Service reported no arrests or significant incidents.

