White nationalist Richard Spencer violated Virginia nonprofit laws
White nationalist and "alt-right" leader Richard Spencer broke Virginia nonprofit laws by failing to register in the state and failing to tell potential donors his group lost its tax-exempt status, according to a new report. The Los Angeles Times reported Monday night the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services -- which oversees nonprofits in the state -- began investigating Spencer in March.
