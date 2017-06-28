What others say: Grateful that Congressional shooting wasn't worse
As it was, Wednesday's shooting at a practice for a congressional baseball game in Alexandria, Virginia, was an incredibly dangerous situation. Five people were wounded, including House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, who's in critical condition; an aide; a lobbyist and two police officers who bravely but their lives on the line to prevent any further loss of life.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Peninsula Clarion.
Add your comments below
Alexandria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US politician Steve Scalise shot at congression...
|7 hr
|spud
|464
|Are anti-Trump media to blame for the Alexandri...
|Tue
|slick willie expl...
|178
|usaid to foreign countries
|Jun 25
|US Taxpayer
|2
|USAID to El Salvador
|Jun 25
|US Taxpayer
|1
|GOP Lawmakers Targeted in Ballfield Shooting Spree
|Jun 25
|huntcoyotes
|58
|House panel moves to up funding for US Capitol ...
|Jun 25
|L Craig s Hush Pu...
|2
|shell building in rosehill
|Jun 25
|ghost
|2
Find what you want!
Search Alexandria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC