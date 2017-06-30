Virginia Six Year Plan provides fundi...

Virginia Six Year Plan provides funding for trails, bikeshare and multi-modal connections

TheVirginia Commonwealth Transportation Board approved the latest Six-Year Improvement Program and it includes a few trail projects. In Fairfax County there's $656,000 for theMount Vernon Trail Bridge 12 Replacement .Bridge #12 is located approximately 1/4 mile north of the southbound Fort Hunt exit of the George Washington Memorial Parkway along the Mount Vernon Trail .

