Virginia Six Year Plan provides funding for trails, bikeshare and multi-modal connections
TheVirginia Commonwealth Transportation Board approved the latest Six-Year Improvement Program and it includes a few trail projects. In Fairfax County there's $656,000 for theMount Vernon Trail Bridge 12 Replacement .Bridge #12 is located approximately 1/4 mile north of the southbound Fort Hunt exit of the George Washington Memorial Parkway along the Mount Vernon Trail .
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheWashCycle.
Add your comments below
Alexandria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US politician Steve Scalise shot at congression...
|2 hr
|slick willie expl...
|481
|Are anti-Trump media to blame for the Alexandri...
|Thu
|slick willie expl...
|179
|Nancy Pelosi
|Thu
|DMetrius Jones
|1
|House panel moves to up funding for US Capitol ...
|Thu
|DMetrius Jones
|3
|GOP Lawmakers Targeted in Ballfield Shooting Spree
|Thu
|DMetrius Jones
|59
|Lesbians
|Thu
|DMetrius Jones
|1
|usaid to foreign countries
|Jun 25
|US Taxpayer
|2
Find what you want!
Search Alexandria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC