Virginia Race Shows How Democrats Differ on Path Ahead

ALEXANDRIA, Va.-Virginia's Democrats on Tuesday will be the first in the country to decide whether their party should choose a strident anti-Trump candidate over one pledging to work with elected Republicans. Former Rep. Tom Perriello is betting opposition to President Donald Trump will be the biggest factor motivating voters in Tuesday's Democratic primary for governor.

