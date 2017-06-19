Virginia man charged with giving secret documents to China
Federal prosecutors say 60-year-old Kevin Mallory of Leesburg was arrested Thursday and made an initial appearance in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia. Prosecutor John Gibbs said at the hearing that he could ask for the death penalty if certain conditions are met.
