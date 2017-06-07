The U.S. patent office has named its interim successor to Michelle Lee
The flag of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office in Alexandria, Va., on Feb. 25, 2011. The Commerce Department has tapped Joseph Matal, an associate solicitor at the U.S. Patent and Trademark office, to succeed Michelle Lee as interim director of the intellectual property agency, according to the USPTO.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Alexandria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maxine Waters
|Jun 5
|Kilroy was here
|1
|Three political nuts
|Jun 5
|Kilroy was here
|1
|brother sister sex (Dec '11)
|May 31
|Sherri
|15
|Welfare
|May 28
|Earl
|1
|shell building in rosehill
|May 23
|taxpayer
|1
|Fly with safety
|May 23
|FAA
|1
|Trump Nominates Callista Gingrich As Envoy Toa
|May 22
|Geezer
|12
Find what you want!
Search Alexandria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC