The shooting in Alexandria, Virginia:...

The shooting in Alexandria, Virginia: Time to heal the wounds of...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Nigeriaworld

We will use this occasion as one that brings us together, and not separates us further We are united in our shock. We are united in our anguish.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nigeriaworld.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alexandria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A morning's baseball drill becomes an assault o... 31 min Red Crosse 84
News Are anti-Trump media to blame for the Alexandri... 37 min TRUMP 45 97
News GOP Lawmakers Targeted in Ballfield Shooting Spree 55 min C Kersey 44
News US politician Steve Scalise shot at congression... 5 hr trollin and rollin 342
Make lobbyists illegal Fri It gets better 1
Will more republicans going to be shot Fri It gets better 3
christians helped elect the ANTICHRIST Jun 16 US Army Vet 3
See all Alexandria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alexandria Forum Now

Alexandria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alexandria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Libya
  5. Iran
 

Alexandria, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,838 • Total comments across all topics: 281,857,513

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC