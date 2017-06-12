The Early Word on Two Bros. Soulfood ...

The Early Word on Two Bros. Soulfood Kitchen & Lounge

The spacious suburban restaurant features multiple bars, a DJ booth, as well as a covered outdoor patio. Culinary Institute of America alum and U.S. Army vet Andre Rush is spearheading the culinary side of the operation, which focuses on traditional comfort foods like buttermilk-brined chicken, pulled pork, fried fish, and mac and cheese.

