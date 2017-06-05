Terrorist or just 'curious'? How an A...

Terrorist or just 'curious'? How an American bus driver escaped...

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Canada.com

Mohamad Khweis of Alexandria, Va., in a photo provided by the U.S. District Court. To the Kurdish peshmerga forces patrolling northern Iraq in March 2016, Khweis looked like an Islamic State suicide bomber.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alexandria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Maxine Waters Jun 5 Kilroy was here 1
Three political nuts Jun 5 Kilroy was here 1
brother sister sex (Dec '11) May 31 Sherri 15
Welfare May 28 Earl 1
shell building in rosehill May 23 taxpayer 1
Fly with safety May 23 FAA 1
News Trump Nominates Callista Gingrich As Envoy Toa May 22 Geezer 12
See all Alexandria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alexandria Forum Now

Alexandria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alexandria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Alexandria, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,418 • Total comments across all topics: 281,630,279

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC