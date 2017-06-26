Study examines gun policy preferences...

Study examines gun policy preferences across racial groups

In the wake of recent mass shootings in Alexandria, Virginia, and elsewhere in the U.S., a new study from two University of Illinois at Chicago political scientists looks at factors that drive support for gun control among whites, Latinos and blacks. "This is the first study that provides analyses for each of the two minority groups separately," says Alexandra Filindra, associate professor of political science and lead author of the study.

