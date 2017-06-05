Should Alexandria Annex a Small Part of Fairfax County?
Should the City of Alexandria annex a small portion part of Fairfax County, a set of neighborhoods south of the city, including Huntington, New Alexandria, Penn Daw and Groveton? I'm guessing such an action won't happen anytime soon and maybe never. The thought, however, did occur to me a while back.
