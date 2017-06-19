Shakespeare Theaters Nationwide Are Getting Threats Amid Caesar Controversy

A woman holds her ticket to opening night of Shakespeare in the Park's production of Julius Caesar at Central Park's Delacorte Theater on June 12, 2017 in New York. Theaters nationwide that perform the works of William Shakespeare are receiving threatening phone calls, messages, and social media posts linked to a theaters in Massachusetts, Texas, and Washington have gotten abusive messages ranging from death threats to accusations that the theater is responsible for the recent shooting in Alexandria, Va.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Time.