Shakespeare Theaters Nationwide Are G...

Shakespeare Theaters Nationwide Are Getting Threats Amid Caesar Controversy

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Time

A woman holds her ticket to opening night of Shakespeare in the Park's production of Julius Caesar at Central Park's Delacorte Theater on June 12, 2017 in New York. Theaters nationwide that perform the works of William Shakespeare are receiving threatening phone calls, messages, and social media posts linked to a theaters in Massachusetts, Texas, and Washington have gotten abusive messages ranging from death threats to accusations that the theater is responsible for the recent shooting in Alexandria, Va.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Time.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alexandria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Are anti-Trump media to blame for the Alexandri... 11 min slick willie expl... 126
News US politician Steve Scalise shot at congression... 2 hr spocko 346
News A morning's baseball drill becomes an assault o... 7 hr Red Crosse 86
News GOP Lawmakers Targeted in Ballfield Shooting Spree 19 hr C Kersey 44
Make lobbyists illegal Fri It gets better 1
Will more republicans going to be shot Fri It gets better 3
christians helped elect the ANTICHRIST Jun 16 US Army Vet 3
See all Alexandria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alexandria Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Alexandria County was issued at June 19 at 5:40PM EDT

Alexandria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alexandria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Alexandria, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,630 • Total comments across all topics: 281,875,710

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC