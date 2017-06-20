Scalise shooting: Capitol officials plan to 'beef up' security for lawmakers
U.S. Capitol security forces are planning to "beef up" protections for lawmakers away from Capitol Hill after last week's mass shooting at the GOP Congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Va., Fox News has learned. Senate Sergeant at Arms Frank Larkin and U.S. Capitol Police briefed all senators on security arrangements at a special meeting at the Capitol Tuesday.
