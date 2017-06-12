Scalise remains in critical condition...

Scalise remains in critical condition after shooting

19 hrs ago

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise remains in critical condition Friday, days after a shooting at an early-morning baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia. The Louisiana Republican is recovering from "substantial damage" he suffered when a bullet pierced his left hip and traveled directly across to the other hip, Dr. Jack Sava of MedStar Washington Hospital Center said Friday.

