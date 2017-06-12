Scalise remains in critical condition after shooting
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise remains in critical condition Friday, days after a shooting at an early-morning baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia. The Louisiana Republican is recovering from "substantial damage" he suffered when a bullet pierced his left hip and traveled directly across to the other hip, Dr. Jack Sava of MedStar Washington Hospital Center said Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.
Add your comments below
Alexandria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A morning's baseball drill becomes an assault o...
|1 hr
|JJP
|51
|GOP Lawmakers Targeted in Ballfield Shooting Spree
|1 hr
|Mothra
|41
|US politician Steve Scalise shot at congression...
|5 hr
|Just Think
|320
|Make lobbyists illegal
|18 hr
|It gets better
|1
|Will more republicans going to be shot
|18 hr
|It gets better
|3
|christians helped elect the ANTICHRIST
|23 hr
|US Army Vet
|3
|What does donald TRUMP mean for AMERICA?
|23 hr
|madoff syndrome
|2
Find what you want!
Search Alexandria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC