Reports: Scalise out of intensive care
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, critically injured when he was shot during a congressional baseball practice, has been transferred out of intensive care, The Washington Post and Fox News reported Friday. The Louisiana Republican arrived at the hospital last week in critical condition after being injured in the shooting that interrupted a congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia.
