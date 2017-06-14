Rep. Steve Scalise, others shot at Alexandria, Va., baseball practice: Here's what we know
Alexandria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US politician Steve Scalise shot at congression...
|2 min
|Trump 2020
|61
|Rep. Steve Scalise, others shot at Alexandria, ...
|52 min
|Ronald
|21
|Government going wild
|2 hr
|It gets better
|1
|Will more republicans going to be shot
|2 hr
|It gets better
|1
|Hello why did James do it
|2 hr
|It gets better
|1
|Why did James hodgkinson do it
|2 hr
|It gets better
|1
|Why did they block James Hodgkinson Facebook
|2 hr
|It gets better
|1
