Rep. Steve Scalise is now in 'fair' condition after shooting
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise is in "fair" condition as he continues to heal from his gunshot wounds, a hospital statement said Wednesday. The Louisiana Republican arrived at the hospital last week in critical condition after being injured in the shooting that interrupted a congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MyHighPlains.com.
Add your comments below
Alexandria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are anti-Trump media to blame for the Alexandri...
|8 hr
|only
|164
|US politician Steve Scalise shot at congression...
|9 hr
|CodeTalker
|423
|GOP Lawmakers Targeted in Ballfield Shooting Spree
|18 hr
|Mothra
|51
|Debbie Dingle (D) Chicago
|Wed
|Demetrius
|1
|Will more republicans going to be shot
|Tue
|Bert
|4
|A morning's baseball drill becomes an assault o...
|Jun 19
|Red Crosse
|86
|Make lobbyists illegal
|Jun 16
|It gets better
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alexandria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC