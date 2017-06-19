Rep. Steve Scalise is now in 'fair' c...

Rep. Steve Scalise is now in 'fair' condition after shooting

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: MyHighPlains.com

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise is in "fair" condition as he continues to heal from his gunshot wounds, a hospital statement said Wednesday. The Louisiana Republican arrived at the hospital last week in critical condition after being injured in the shooting that interrupted a congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MyHighPlains.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alexandria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Are anti-Trump media to blame for the Alexandri... 8 hr only 164
News US politician Steve Scalise shot at congression... 9 hr CodeTalker 423
News GOP Lawmakers Targeted in Ballfield Shooting Spree 18 hr Mothra 51
Debbie Dingle (D) Chicago Wed Demetrius 1
Will more republicans going to be shot Tue Bert 4
News A morning's baseball drill becomes an assault o... Jun 19 Red Crosse 86
Make lobbyists illegal Jun 16 It gets better 1
See all Alexandria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alexandria Forum Now

Alexandria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alexandria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

Alexandria, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,727 • Total comments across all topics: 281,946,933

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC