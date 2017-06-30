Redy Ice : U.S. Patents Awarded to Inventors in Arizona
ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 30 -- The following federal patents were awarded to inventors in Arizona.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alexandria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Republicans ask Jeff Sessions to reaffirm no re...
|2 hr
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|1
|US politician Steve Scalise shot at congression...
|7 hr
|slick willie expl...
|481
|Are anti-Trump media to blame for the Alexandri...
|Thu
|slick willie expl...
|179
|House panel moves to up funding for US Capitol ...
|Thu
|DMetrius Jones
|3
|GOP Lawmakers Targeted in Ballfield Shooting Spree
|Thu
|DMetrius Jones
|59
|Will more republicans going to be shot
|Jun 20
|Bert
|4
|A morning's baseball drill becomes an assault o...
|Jun 19
|Red Crosse
|86
Find what you want!
Search Alexandria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC