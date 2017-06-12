Portraits emerge of officers hailed a...

Portraits emerge of officers hailed as heroes at shooting

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

This 2003 photo shows Crystal Griner during a college basketball game in Frederick, Md. U.S. Capitol Police Officer Crystal Griner was wounded as she and other officers engaged with James T. Hodgkinson, who opened fire on Republican lawmakers at a baseball practice on Wednesday, June 14, 2017 in Alexandria, Va In this photo provided by Ken Branson/MasterMIND Productions, Capitol Police Officer David Bailey in Cary, N.C., Aug. 6, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alexandria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US politician Steve Scalise shot at congression... 21 min Just Think 315
News A morning's baseball drill becomes an assault o... 5 hr Retribution 40
News GOP Lawmakers Targeted in Ballfield Shooting Spree 6 hr Retribution 21
Make lobbyists illegal 9 hr It gets better 1
Will more republicans going to be shot 9 hr It gets better 3
christians helped elect the ANTICHRIST 14 hr US Army Vet 3
What does donald TRUMP mean for AMERICA? 14 hr madoff syndrome 2
See all Alexandria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alexandria Forum Now

Alexandria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alexandria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Cuba
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
 

Alexandria, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,184 • Total comments across all topics: 281,815,072

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC