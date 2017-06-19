Police identify 3 Virginia officers w...

Police identify 3 Virginia officers who took fire responding to the congressional shooting

Read more: KFOR-AM Lincoln

The police chief in Alexandria, Virginia described the minute-by-minute heroism of three local police officers who arrived at the site of the shooting at Wednesday's congressional baseball practice. The three Alexandria officers were named as Officer Kevin Jobe, Officer Nicole Battaglia, and Officer Alexander Jensen.

