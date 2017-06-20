Police ID 23-year-old Prince Georgea s Co. woman fatally struck on Beltway new

The woman who was struck and killed on the Beltway near Alexandria, Virginia, Monday was walking down the left center lane of the interstate after an earlier crash when she was hit by another car, authorities said Thursday. 23-year-old Cierra M. Bijou, of Accokeek, Maryland, was walking on Interstate 495 around 5 a.m. when she was struck by a westbound 2008 Chevrolet Malibu that was unable to avoid striking her, Virginia State Police said in a news release Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOP-FM Washington.