Police chief: Heroic officer drew gun...

Police chief: Heroic officer drew gunman's fire at park

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

Alexandria, Va. Police Chief Michael Brown listens during a news conference at Police Headquarters in Alexandria, Va., Monday, June 19, 2017, about the June 14 shooting at a baseball field in Alexandria.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alexandria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Are anti-Trump media to blame for the Alexandri... 19 min swampmudd 136
News US politician Steve Scalise shot at congression... 22 min CodeTalker 351
News A morning's baseball drill becomes an assault o... 19 hr Red Crosse 86
News GOP Lawmakers Targeted in Ballfield Shooting Spree Sun C Kersey 44
Make lobbyists illegal Jun 16 It gets better 1
Will more republicans going to be shot Jun 16 It gets better 3
christians helped elect the ANTICHRIST Jun 16 US Army Vet 3
See all Alexandria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alexandria Forum Now

Alexandria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alexandria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Syria
 

Alexandria, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,258 • Total comments across all topics: 281,887,835

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC