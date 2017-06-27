Paul Ryan has House leadership leave Steve Scalise's seat vacant at meetings
Speaker Paul D. Ryan said the leadership team has left House Majority Whip Steve Scalise's seat vacant in their meetings. "We're keeping his seat right here vacant until he returns.
