OPED: Congress must stay connected to...

OPED: Congress must stay connected to society

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: York Dispatch

OPED: Congress must stay connected to society Fear has stalked Congress before. Sixty-three years ago, Puerto Rican terrorists opened fire from the House gallery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at York Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alexandria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US politician Steve Scalise shot at congression... 1 hr spocko 359
News Are anti-Trump media to blame for the Alexandri... 2 hr Red Crosse 148
News A morning's baseball drill becomes an assault o... Mon Red Crosse 86
News GOP Lawmakers Targeted in Ballfield Shooting Spree Sun C Kersey 44
Make lobbyists illegal Jun 16 It gets better 1
Will more republicans going to be shot Jun 16 It gets better 3
christians helped elect the ANTICHRIST Jun 16 US Army Vet 3
See all Alexandria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alexandria Forum Now

Alexandria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alexandria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Alexandria, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,829 • Total comments across all topics: 281,898,450

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC