Once Again, Jorge Ramos Smears Lawful Gun Owners
It happened again...this time, on a warm summer morning at a baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia. A deranged Bernie Sanders supporter took it upon himself to open fire upon Republican members of Congress, leaving several severely wounded in his wake.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsBusters.org.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alexandria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US politician Steve Scalise shot at congression...
|1 hr
|spud
|465
|Are anti-Trump media to blame for the Alexandri...
|Tue
|slick willie expl...
|178
|usaid to foreign countries
|Jun 25
|US Taxpayer
|2
|USAID to El Salvador
|Jun 25
|US Taxpayer
|1
|GOP Lawmakers Targeted in Ballfield Shooting Spree
|Jun 25
|huntcoyotes
|58
|House panel moves to up funding for US Capitol ...
|Jun 25
|L Craig s Hush Pu...
|2
|shell building in rosehill
|Jun 25
|ghost
|2
Find what you want!
Search Alexandria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC