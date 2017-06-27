Old Town North plan, a framework to transform 200-plus Alexandria acres, adopted
The Alexandria City Council on Saturday unanimously approved the Old Town North Small Area Plan, a framework to transform more than 200 acres, anchored by a shuttered power plant, into a pedestrian-focused, arts-heavy neighborhood.
