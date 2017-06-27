Old Town North plan, a framework to t...

Old Town North plan, a framework to transform 200-plus Alexandria acres, adopted

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: Business Journal

The Alexandria City Council on Saturday unanimously approved the Old Town North Small Area Plan, a framework to transform more than 200 acres, anchored by a shuttered power plant, into a pedestrian-focused, arts-heavy neighborhood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alexandria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Are anti-Trump media to blame for the Alexandri... 15 min Lawrence Wolf 171
News US politician Steve Scalise shot at congression... 9 hr spud 436
usaid to foreign countries Sun US Taxpayer 2
USAID to El Salvador Sun US Taxpayer 1
News GOP Lawmakers Targeted in Ballfield Shooting Spree Sun huntcoyotes 58
News House panel moves to up funding for US Capitol ... Sun L Craig s Hush Pu... 2
shell building in rosehill Sun ghost 2
See all Alexandria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alexandria Forum Now

Alexandria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alexandria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pakistan
 

Alexandria, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,265 • Total comments across all topics: 282,063,624

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC