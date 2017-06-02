Navy officer who shared military secr...

Navy officer who shared military secrets to serve 6 years behind bars

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: WRIC-TV Richmond

A U.S. Navy officer who pleaded guilty to revealing military secrets and other crimes will serve six years behind bars. A judge sentenced Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alexandria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Maxine Waters 20 min Kilroy was here 1
Three political nuts 23 min Kilroy was here 1
brother sister sex (Dec '11) May 31 Sherri 15
Welfare May 28 Earl 1
shell building in rosehill May 23 taxpayer 1
Fly with safety May 23 FAA 1
News Trump Nominates Callista Gingrich As Envoy Toa May 22 Geezer 12
See all Alexandria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alexandria Forum Now

Alexandria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Alexandria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Climate Change
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Alexandria, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,100 • Total comments across all topics: 281,533,272

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC