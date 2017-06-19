Monday Properties acquires five building office portfolio in Alexandria
Monday Properties, a Rosslyn-based real estate investment firm, announced on Wednesday the acquisition of Beauregard Office Park, a five-building office park in Alexandria. The purchase price was not disclosed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Virginia Business.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alexandria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US politician Steve Scalise shot at congression...
|2 min
|Cat
|416
|GOP Lawmakers Targeted in Ballfield Shooting Spree
|27 min
|Aquarius-WY
|49
|Are anti-Trump media to blame for the Alexandri...
|4 hr
|Marine Corp Pat
|161
|Will more republicans going to be shot
|Tue
|Bert
|4
|A morning's baseball drill becomes an assault o...
|Mon
|Red Crosse
|86
|Make lobbyists illegal
|Jun 16
|It gets better
|1
|christians helped elect the ANTICHRIST
|Jun 16
|US Army Vet
|3
Find what you want!
Search Alexandria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC